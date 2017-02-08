Transferrable license bill dies | TSLN.com

The bill that would have allowed ranchers and farmers to transfer one or two “landowner tags” to another individual died on the floor of the South Dakota House of Representatives Feb. 6.

Several representatives serving within ranching areas explained the depradation problems caused by deer. Numerous representatives voiced their fears that a rancher might sell the tag for profit, and that hunters would be unable to obtain

“We have absolutel in rey nothing to recover these expenses,” said Representative Elizabeth May regarding depradation on ranchers’ hay piles and other feed sources.

“Game, Fish and Parks has made millions of dollars off the backs of ranchers,” May said. “You are darn right they are a commodity,” she added, in response to one representative who said the bill would “commoditize” wildlife. She also said and said transferrable licenses would be one “tool in the toolbox” to help ranchers deal with deer depradation.

Representatives Bartling, Brunner, Bordeaux, Campbell, DiSanto, Haggar, Latterell, Lesmeister, Livermont, Marty, May, Peterson, Qualm, Rasmussen, Rhoden, Wiese voted in favor of HB 1094. The remainder of the state representatives – 52 – voted against it.

–staff report