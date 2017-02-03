Tree Care Workshops in Alliance, other sites | TSLN.com

The 2017 Tree Care Workshops, beginning with Alliance on Feb. 28 and including six other Nebraska sites, will focus on the many benefits urban trees provide and ways to both care for and use them.

Recent tree inventories have revealed declines, so tree selection and care is increasingly important for resilient community landscapes. For towns facing ash tree removal, there are sessions on producing biochar and using it and other types of wood waste. Other sessions focus on protecting tree roots during construction, environmental challenges of trees and tree selection.

The workshops will be offered Feb. 28 in Alliance, March 1 in North Platte, March 2 in Ord, March 3 in Kearney, March 7 in Ithaca, March 21 in Norfolk and March 22 in Omaha.

The Nebraska Forest Service, in coordination with the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, offers these annual training workshops for public works employees, landscape managers, tree board volunteers, arborists, nursery and green industry professionals and landscape enthusiasts.

Cost of the full-day workshops is $45; for descriptions, discounts, locations and registration, go to: http://nfs.unl.edu/tree-care-workshops

For additional information, contact Amy Seiler at aseiler2@unl.edu or 308-633-1173, or Graham Herbst at gherbst2@unl.edu or 402-444-7875.

–UNL Extension