Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center’s April Saturday Brunch is “Ed Lemmon: Cowboy and Character” | TSLN.com

The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center's First Saturday Brunch will take place on Saturday, April 1st. Minnilusa Pioneer Museum Director Reid Riner will present on Ed Lemmon, a noted figure in western South Dakota history.

Lemmon was one of the chief cattlemen at the turn of the 20th century, and is credited with starting the Western South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. He was a visionary who saw the role railroads could play in South Dakota's economy and supported the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad. He founded the town of Lemmon; was a columnist for the Belle Fourche Bee; and was a character in the truest sense of the word: a vibrant, outgoing man who enjoyed being a cowboy and enjoyed the impression he made on people.

Lemmon was the subject of Nathan Sanderson's 2015 book, "Controlled Recklessness: Ed Lemmon and the Open Range" which is available for purchase in the Tri-State Gift Shop.

The April 1st brunch takes place at 10 a.m. and is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation by Riner at 10:30 is free to all.

For more information about this and upcoming First Saturday Brunch programs call 1-605-723-1200. A rack card with information about 2017 Brunches is available. It may be picked up at the Tri-State at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche or can be mailed to you, on request.

–Tri-State Museum