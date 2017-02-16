Trump assigns Japan trade talks to Pence | TSLN.com

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently made no decisions on bilateral trade negotiations during their weekend at Trump Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fa.

The U.S.-Japan economic dialogue will be led by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Vice President Mike Pence, a Japanese official has told Reuters.

“It will address fiscal and monetary policies as well as infrastructure projects and trade,” Reuters said.

“We can expect a realistic approach as the dialogue will be led by Pence and Aso. It is reassuring that an unpredictable Trump is not in it,” Yasunobu Katsuki, senior primary analyst at Mizuho Securities, told Reuters.

Both leaders expressed a commitment to free and fair trade, Washington Trade Daily reported.

–The Hagstrom Report