Trump formally announces Perdue for Agriculture secretary | TSLN.com

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue for Agriculture secretary.

The selection of Perdue will fulfill a suggestion of outgoing Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who had proposed the next president choose a governor because the activities of the USDA are so broad.

But it also means that Trump will not have an Hispanic member of his Cabinet. The other candidate under consideration was former California Republican Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, a descendant of farm workers and a vineyard owner.

Perdue is a doctor of veterinary medicine and was a member of Trump’s agricultural advisory committee, and popular with that group.

As a southerner, Perdue can be expected to be a traditionalist on the importance of commodity supports and sensitive to the cotton industry, which has suffered problems since the 2014 farm bill ended its traditional support program in order to respond to a World Trade Organization case against the U.S. cotton program that the United States lost to Brazil. Cotton growers have asked USDA to declare cotton seed an oilseed, but the Obama administration has said that would violate the law.

The farm bill set up a crop insurance program for cotton, but growers have said it does not work very well.

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, had urged Trump to pick a northerner. Grassley has had battles for years with southern legislators over the size of commodity support payments.

American Soybean Association President Ron Moore, an Illinois producer, said the soybean growers congratulated Perdue, and said his members look forward to working with Perdue on everything from implementing “a viable risk management framework to helping expand our markets overseas, to investing in agricultural research here at home.”

Ag leaders issue statements on Perdue

Congressional agriculture leaders today issued cautious statements on President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, a Republican, to be Agriculture secretary.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan.

“The most important quality for the Agriculture secretary to possess is a solid understanding of the tough economic challenges farmers and ranchers face due to three years of low prices, declining land values, and difficult lending conditions.

“As we write a new farm bill, the secretary must understand that we are operating in a new landscape. Everyone in farm country is having a hard time. We need a secretary who can recall the 1980s and will do everything within their power to make sure we do not return to those conditions.

“The secretary must understand all aspects of the job. A strong understanding of agriculture, rural development, natural resources, and nutrition programs is a must. In addition, the nominee must understand the effects of regulatory actions outside the Department of Agriculture and the importance of trade to our farmers and ranchers. We need an advocate for agriculture.

“I appreciated my conversation with Gov. Perdue before his announcement and look forward to meeting with him again as the Committee completes a thorough confirmation process. Together, we must get to work addressing these immediate and future challenges.”

Senate Ag Committee ranking member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

“Today, we have finally received a nomination for Agriculture secretary, a critically important position that ensures the strength and vitality of American agriculture, small towns, and rural communities across Michigan and the entire country.

“It is imperative that the next Agriculture secretary is ready on Day One to support our nation’s food producers and local communities, protect our land, water, and wildlife habitats, and ensure all Americans have access to healthy food.

“I intend to take a close look at Gov. Perdue’s qualifications to lead USDA and balance the department’s important missions on and off the farm. I look forward to hearing his ideas for how to best support both farmers and families.”

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas

“Agriculture is the backbone of our nation. However, America’s farmers and ranchers are facing difficult times under current farm conditions, and they deserve a secretary who will work diligently to turn those tides.

“As we begin working on the next farm bill, the secretary will play a vital role in implementing positive changes for our producers and must understand every aspect of the job at hand. We need someone who is willing to work every day with the mindset of protecting America’s farmers and ranchers, especially when it comes to introducing regulatory actions.

“I look forward to working with Sonny Perdue, especially on the committee’s priorities as Congress begins its work toward the next farm bill.”

House Ag Committee ranking member Collin Peterson, D-Minn.:

“Agriculture and rural America play such an important role in our economy. With the appointment of Perdue, who has a background in agriculture, I am hopeful we will get a better sense of the incoming administration’s policy plans for rural America.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us including reauthorizing the farm bill, maintaining the RFS and rolling back some of the regulations that are negatively impacting farmers. I look forward to sharing the concerns of Midwestern farmers with Perdue and getting to work.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine

“I’m relieved that there is finally someone to consider for secretary of Agriculture. But I’m concerned that the selection took so long to make, given this post’s importance to rural communities.

“While I appreciate Sonny Perdue’s farm experience and government service, I worry that he may not be familiar with the diversity of agriculture across the country. For decades, federal farm policy has mostly benefited the country’s largest producers. I hope Mr. Perdue understands that one size does not fit all in farming and that he would work with me to continue advancing growing markets—including organic and local — that provide long-term economic opportunities for farmers.

“As I have in the past, I intend to work closely with this administration’s U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure Maine farmers get the support they need, that nutrition programs are preserved and promote healthy food options, and that rural areas have the resources they need to thrive.”

Many groups issue reactions to Perdue nomination

A wide range of agriculture, farm and nutrition groups issued statements today on President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of former Georgia Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue for Agriculture secretary.

Industry groups praised the announcement, but many of the statements said as much about a group’s agenda as they did about Trump’s selection of Purdue. Left-leaning groups seemed to visit the nomination as a time to begin organizing. The U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce reiterated its faith in former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado, another candidate for the job, and said it will continue to advise Trump.

American Farm Bureau Federation

President Zippy Duvall: “The nomination of former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture is welcome news to the nation’s farmers and ranchers. Gov. Perdue will provide the strong voice that agriculture needs in the new administration. He is an outstanding nominee.

“I have known Gov. Perdue for years. I’ve seen firsthand his commitment to the business of agriculture as we worked together on issues facing farmers and ranchers in our home state of Georgia. He understands the challenges facing rural America because that’s where he was born and raised. He is a businessman who recognizes the impact immigration reform, trade agreements and regulation have on a farmer’s bottom line and ability to stay in business from one season to the next.

“The American Farm Bureau looks forward to continuing our work with USDA under Gov. Perdue’s leadership. When farmers and ranchers are free to access cutting-edge technologies, reach new markets and make decisions that protect their businesses and resources, we all are better off.”

American Feed Industry Association

President and CEO Joel Newman: “The American Feed Industry Association is pleased with President-elect Donald Trump’s latest, and final, cabinet selection–former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue as secretary of agriculture. AFIA works with USDA on a broad slate of issues such as trade and implementation of the farm bill. We believe Gov. Perdue’s political and agriculture-related background make him a sound fit for the role.

“Gov. Perdue holds a doctorate in veterinary medicine, and following his service as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, he became a successful small business owner, concentrating in agribusiness and transportation.

“We look forward to working closely with the new agriculture secretary, assisting him and his staff on animal food-related topics, and how our industry relates to other agriculture sectors and to consumers. This will be particularly important as Congress, the administration and industry come together to draft and enact the new farm bill.”

American Soybean Association

President Ron Moore: “Congratulations to Gov. Perdue. USDA touches the lives of every American, and it is among the most crucial government functions for farmers across the United States.

“For soybean farmers, USDA serves us in so many ways. From working to implement a viable risk management framework to helping expand our markets overseas, to investing in agricultural research here at home, these are critical elements of the farm economy, and we look forward to working alongside USDA under Secretary Perdue to ensure that the department continues to serve American soybean farmers in the most effective manner possible.”

Environmental Working Group

Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber: “It should be no surprise that the incoming Trump administration, which has proposed putting executives from Big Food and Big Oil in top cabinet positions, would pick someone like Gov. Perdue — who has received taxpayer-funded farm subsidies — to lead the Department of Agriculture.

“We hope the Senate will look closely at these subsidies as well as at the political contributions Gov. Perdue has received from food giants, farm chemical companies and farm lobbyists, and ask whether he will help fix or help defend a subsidy system rigged against family farmers and the environment. It’s certainly hard to imagine that a former fertilizer salesman will tackle the unregulated farm pollution that poisons our drinking water, turns Lake Erie green, and fouls the Chesapeake Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.”

Between 1995 and 2004, Perdue took in more than $278,000 in federal farm subsidy dollars courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, EWG said.

Farm Credit Council

CEO Todd Van Hoose: “Rural Americans played a critical role in the election. Gov. Perdue has a long history of personal involvement in agriculture. He knows the challenges facing our nation’s farmers and rural families.

“USDA and Farm Credit share a common mission to support rural communities and agriculture and we look forward to working with Gov. Perdue to fulfill that mission.”

Food Policy Action

Co-founder and chef Tom Colicchio: “Sonny Perdue’s record on food policy is light on substance and poor on action. We need strong leadership to reform our food policy, promote affordable, nutritious and safe food, fight hunger, safeguard our lands and clean water, and protect our farmers and farm workers, not someone who is weak on oversight and in the pocket of Big Ag. We can and must do better than Gov. Perdue.”

Georgia Cattlemen’s Association

President Kyle Gillooly: “The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association is excited to hear the selection of Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the USDA. Gov. Perdue has always been a strong supporter of agriculture. His background in agribusiness and as a veterinarian will bring a wealth of knowledge and real-world common sense to a department that is vitally important to the success of our nation.

“As a graduate of the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, he understands the issues we face in the livestock industry and he is a true believer in the land-grant university system, their mission, and how they impact the cattle industry across the nation. His experience leading the state of Georgia, with its large agriculture heritage, will be invaluable to the Trump administration.”

Heritage Foundation

Research fellow Daren Bakst: “Farmers need freedom to do what they do best: provide us our food. In agricultural policy, freedom is too often ‎lacking. If confirmed, Gov. Perdue should work diligently to free our nation’s farmers from excessive regulation, stop government handouts that presume farmers can not compete in the marketplace like other businesses, and break down barriers to increase farmers’ freedom to trade. Gov. Perdue will have a great opportunity to make freedom in agriculture a priority — let’s hope he does that.”

International Dairy Foods Association

President and CEO Michael Dykes: “IDFA and our dairy foods company members look forward to working closely with Sonny Perdue in his new role as secretary of Agriculture. While leading the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Secretary Perdue will oversee many areas that are extremely important to the dairy industry, including the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the school breakfast and lunch programs, and, most recently, the national disclosure standard for foods made with genetically modified ingredients.

“IDFA looks forward to meeting with the secretary and continuing our conversations with USDA on these and other topics.

“As a fellow veterinarian, I’m confident that Secretary Perdue will bring the necessary knowledge and insight to keep American agriculture, food production and nutrition programs strong and vibrant.”

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture

President and Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture & Forestry Mike Strain: “We congratulate Gov. Perdue and welcome the opportunity to work together. The next farm bill, expanding export opportunities for U.S. producers, and the fostering a regulatory environment that allows agriculture to thrive are key priorities we look forward to partnering on with Gov. Perdue. Most importantly, we look forward to working cooperatively, as state and federal partners, to advance the success of farmers and ranchers who feed families in the U.S. and beyond.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association

President Tracy Brunner: “Gov. Perdue’s an excellent pick to head the Agriculture Department. As a lifelong agri-businessman and veterinarian, as well as the two-term governor of a state where agriculture’s the largest industry, Gov. Perdue has a unique and expert understanding of both the business and scientific sides of agriculture.

“In a time of increasing regulations and a growing governmental footprint, we have no doubt that Gov. Perdue will step in and stand up for rural America so that we can continue to do what we do best — provide the safest and most abundant food supply in the world.”

National Chicken Council

President Mike Brown: “Gov. Perdue has a strong record as two-term chief executive of Georgia and is acquainted with a wide array of agriculture commodities, from chicken and peanuts to cotton and timber.

“As a veterinarian, agribusiness owner and a governor who established an agricultural advisory committee in Georgia, he understands and appreciates the importance of American agriculture both here and abroad. He is a welcomed choice from the ‘Broiler Belt.’

“We hope he is confirmed expeditiously so we can begin work with the department on the many issues of importance to chicken producers.”

Georgia is the No. 1 chicken producing state in the country, directly employing 44,000 people and supporting an additional 144,000 jobs in supplier and ancillary industries, the council said. In 2016, the broiler industry was responsible for $39 billion in total economic activity in the state.

National Corn Growers Association

President Wesley Spurloc: “The National Corn Growers Association congratulates Gov. Perdue on his nomination to lead USDA. We look forward to his confirmation hearing, and learning more about his positions on issues important to corn farmers and the entire agriculture industry.

“Agriculture is the backbone of rural America, and we need strong leadership within USDA to keep moving the industry forward through difficult economic times. That means protecting risk management programs, continuing to grow the renewable fuels industry, expanding foreign markets and increasing demand for U.S. agricultural products throughout the world.

“We stand ready to work with President-elect Trump and the new USDA leadership to move agriculture and our country forward.”

National Cotton Council

Chairman Shane Stephens: “Our industry looks forward to working with Gov. Perdue as he leads USDA to help ensure a strong and viable agricultural and rural economy, including important actions necessary for the stabilization of the U.S. cotton industry. It is encouraging to see a secretary of Agriculture nominee with a strong production agriculture and agribusiness background and with experience, who comes from the second largest cotton-producing state.”

Stephens said NCC stands ready to work with Perdue and the senior leadership team that will be put in place at USDA to carry out the department’s mission ‎and service to American agriculture.

As the U.S. cotton industry’s central organization, the NCC represents 25,000-plus industry members that include cotton farmers as well as ginners, cottonseed processors and merchandizers, merchants, cooperatives, warehousers, and textile manufacturers, the council said. Farms and businesses directly involved in the production, distribution and processing of cotton employ more than 230,000 workers and produce direct business revenue of more than $27 billion.

National Farmers Union

President Roger Johnson: “Given the challenging state of the farm economy, more than ever, family farmers and ranchers need a champion in Washington. I am hopeful we will find that champion in Sonny Perdue.

“USDA is more than agriculture’s agency; it is America’s agency. We look forward to working with Mr. Perdue and the new administration to create and defend a strong farm safety net and provide meaningful farm policy solutions for producers, particularly dairy farmers and cotton growers, in the next farm bill.

“We will also ask that USDA take a proactive approach to building opportunities for rural America, increase support for conservation as a way to manage risk on the farm, and expand market opportunities for all types of agriculture production.”

National Grain and Feed Association

President Randy Gordon: The National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) commended Trump on his “outstanding” choice of former two-term Georgia Gov. George E. (Sonny) Perdue III to serve as the 31st secretary of agriculture.

The group noted that as the owner of three agribusiness and transportation firms serving farmers across the Southeast, Perdue has served on NGFA’s board of directors from 2014 until his nomination. He served on the NGFA’s Country Elevator Committee in the late 1980s before winning election to the Georgia state Senate in 1991, where he served until 2001. He won election as Georgia’s governor in 2003 — the first Republican to do so in 135 years — and was reelected to a second term in 2006 with 58 percent of the vote.

“Gov. Perdue is an accomplished, innovative, problem-solving and proven public servant, and is an excellent choice to serve as secretary of agriculture. He has strong rural roots, having grown up on a row-crop and dairy farm, and is a person of impeccable character, trustworthiness and integrity who is an energetic, passionate and tireless advocate for U.S. agriculture and for America.

“Gov. Perdue also is a very open and receptive person who seeks out and listens to advice. He also possesses the business acumen, experience, common sense and sound policy-making background that will serve him extremely well as a member of the president’s cabinet.”

Gordon also stressed Perdue’s commitment to agricultural trade, and its importance to U.S. economic growth, job creation and the vitality of rural communities. He noted that during his two terms as governor, Perdue promoted the state and its products to 25 countries while making significant investments in the state’s port infrastructure, leading to record levels of exports of Georgia products. As leader of his agribusiness enterprises, Perdue also has traded agricultural commodities in domestic and export markets.

“We believe Gov. Perdue will be a proactive advocate for U.S. agriculture in expanding mutually beneficial trade that is so essential to the future economic well-being of U.S. farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in all regions of the country, given the fact that 95 percent of consumers live outside our borders,” Gordon said.

The NGFA also noted that Perdue is an advocate of regulatory reform.

“There’s no question he will bring that same zeal to rollback regulatory excesses within the federal government that have undermined the competitiveness and efficiency of America’s farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses,” Gordon said.

The NGFA said it looked forward to the Senate Agriculture Committee conducting confirmation hearings on Perdue’s nomination as soon as practicable, given the importance of having strong leadership at the helm of USDA, and to working with the new secretary agriculture once he is confirmed.

National Milk Producers Federation

President and CEO Jim Mulhern: “America’s dairy farmers are looking forward to working with Secretary of Agriculture-designate Sonny Perdue, whose role as the chief advocate for farmers and rural America is absolutely crucial in the new Trump administration, especially when milk prices have been in a prolonged slump.

“Former Gov. Perdue is well-qualified to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of his eight years of executive experience as Georgia’s governor, and his career as a state legislator and small businessman. His educational training as a veterinarian also gives him unique insights into the important issues facing America’s livestock producers in the areas of animal health, food safety and the environment.

“Dairy producers, like most other farmers and ranchers across America, have experienced significant economic challenges for more than a year. Starting right away in 2017, NMPF will seek to collaborate with Secretary Perdue on ways to strengthen the safety net for dairy farmers, relieve regulatory burdens and enhance opportunities to keep and grow markets abroad for our dairy exports.

“In particular, we will continue to advise the Agriculture Department on efforts to improve the dairy Margin Protection Program to best benefit America’s dairy producers.

“We will also continue our dialogue with USDA and others in the Trump aAdministration on the importance of enforcing previous trade agreements, as well as pursuing future well-negotiated trade agreements that bolster our ability to serve consumers in foreign markets.

“We’re excited to work with Gov. Perdue on these challenges and opportunities in the days ahead.”

National Pork Producers Council

President John Weber: “Saving the best for last, President-elect Donald Trump has decided to tap former Georgia Gov. George ‘Sonny’ Perdue as his secretary of agriculture.“

The National Pork Producers Council hailed the pick — the final Trump cabinet post to be filled — as “very good for America’s farmers and ranchers.”

A part of Trump’s agricultural advisory team, Perdue grew up on a row crop farm in central Georgia and owned agricultural businesses.

“Well, we don’t have a lot of pork production down in Georgia,” said Weber, a pork producer from Dysart, Iowa. “But Sonny Perdue is from a farm family and he’s a veterinarian. As head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, he’ll be very good for America’s farmers and ranchers.

“You know, the last guy we had at the head of USDA was from the No. 1 corn, egg and pork producing state in the nation, and that didn’t do us much good,” he added.

In his two terms as governor, Perdue presided over the state’s top-ranked agricultural economy, the NPPC said. Georgia is perennially ranked in the top two for producing cotton, eggs, peanuts and poultry and near the top in the production of fruits, including blueberries, cantaloupes, peaches and watermelon. Other top crops include cabbage, sweet corn, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

“NPPC believes Sonny Perdue will make a great secretary,” Weber said. “He knows farming, he knows exports are vital to U.S. agriculture and he knows you need to run USDA like a business, not like the bureaucracy it’s been for the past eight years. We strongly support him, and we urge the Senate to confirm him as the 31st secretary of agriculture.”

National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition

“In his selection of Sonny Perdue as nominee for the next secretary of Agriculture, President-elect Trump has chosen a candidate with substantial experience in governing and in agriculture. It is our hope that, if confirmed, Perdue will honor the Trump transition team’s pledge to focus on rural communities and family farms as a key part of the Trump movement.

“There is much work ahead for the next secretary of Agriculture, and we hope that Mr. Perdue will stand as a champion of the programs and policies that support a sustainable agriculture and food system.

“This includes USDA investments in farmer-led conservation and research, rural economic development and local and regional food systems, as well as technical and financial assistance for historically underserved farmers and ranchers. It also includes protections for contract livestock farmers from corporate integrators who would seek to subjugate their rights; rights which could be better protected with the implementation of the Farmer Fair Practices Rules.”

National Young Farmers Association

Executive Director Lindsey Lusher Shute: “We congratulate Gov. Perdue on his nomination and look forward to working together to support young farm entrepreneurs. One of the most critical issues the next administration must address is the impending shortage of farmers. Two-thirds of all farmer-owned land in the United States will transition ownership over the next 25 years as older farmers retire, but there are not enough young farmers who are ready to take their place. Only 6 percent of farmers are under the age of 35, and would-be young farmers often cite lack of access to credit and affordable land as structural barriers that prevent them from succeeding in agriculture.

“Recruiting the next generation of young farmers and ranchers and removing the barriers to their success will strengthen the security of our food system, create jobs in rural communities, and preserve our national tradition of agriculture. We are eager to work with Gov. Perdue to address this national imperative.”

School Nutrition Association

President Becky Domokos-Bays: “School Nutrition Association looks forward to working with Gov. Perdue to support school meal programs in their mission to expand access to healthy, appealing meals that support student success, School nutrition professionals are committed to continually improving the nutrition and quality of school meals and promoting healthier lifestyles for students. If confirmed, we are hopeful Gov. Perdue will work to strengthen school meal programs and help ease funding and regulatory challenges.”

25×25 Alliance

“We look forward to helping the new secretary sustain the renewable energy development that has been an economic boon to rural America, creating new markets for bioenergy feedstocks, generating revenues from leasing land for wind and solar projects, and providing well-paying jobs and increased national security. Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners have helped lead the way in crafting 21st-century clean energy and climate solutions, and they have reaped economic benefits by doing so.

“Given the ongoing downturn in commodity prices and land values, we believe that the continued growth of renewable energy, including that driven through USDA programs, will play a critical role in keeping our rural areas economically viable. We look forward to working with the new secretary in finding ways to further demonstrate that wind, solar, biofuels, biomass and other renewable energy development makes good economic sense for rural America.”

United Fresh

President and CEO Tom Stenzel: “We congratulate Gov. Perdue on his selection as the next secretary of Agriculture. We have high regards for his past work with our Georgia fruit and vegetable industry, and are confident he will bring a passion and commitment to supporting agriculture, and helping us deliver healthy foods to all Americans.

“We anticipate meeting with Gov. Perdue soon, and working with him on critical issues such as securing an adequate workforce through immigration reform and a new guest worker program, bolstering free and fair trade, serving the neediest Americans through federal feeding programs, and more.”

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

President and CEO and Trump National Diversity Council Adviser Javier Palomarez: “This morning, I spoke with the Trump team and Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado on the decision to nominate Gov. Sonny Perdue as secretary of Agriculture. Maldonado reiterated his commitment to assist Perdue’s confirmation process and support the department in the future.

“Maldonado’s unconditional patriotism further validates how exceptionally and uniquely suited he is to serve our nation. He has made our association proud, setting a peaceful and productive example we aim to follow.

“In that spirit, we will continue to provide advice and counsel to president-elect Trump on a variety of issues impacting our nation’s economy and way of life. Now more than ever, our community needs to have a voice and seat at the table, and I’m encouraged by the incoming administration’s willingness to engage in decision-shaping discussions.

“In addition to the productive conversations we’ve had with the diverse men and women on Trump’s transition team, I’m emboldened by my exchanges with some of the cabinet nominees. They’ve expressed a genuine and deep understanding of the needs of America’s small business owners, many of them immigrants.

“The USHCC will continue to explore unity, not exploit division. Beginning January 20th, our association intends to work with the Trump administration. We will continue to advocate for diversity within the administration, including if and when a cabinet position becomes available during President Trump’s time in office.”