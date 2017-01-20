Trump inaugurated as president | TSLN.com

Donald Trump has been sworn in as president of the United States and Mike Pence as vice president.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are leaving for a vacation in Palm Springs before settling in their new rented home in the Kalorama section of Washington.

President Trump mentioned numerous times in his inauguration address, his intent to unite America and to better the economy. Some excerpts follow:

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

“Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.

“The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

“That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you! It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

“From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength…

“We will build new roads, and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways all across our wonderful nation.

“We will get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

“We will follow two simple rules: buy American and hire American…

“Together, We will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again.

We will make America proud again.

We Will Make America Safe Again….

and yes, together, we will make America great again. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

–compilation of The Hagstrom Report and speech excerpts from President Trump’s Facebook page