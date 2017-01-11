Trump meets with Neugebauer, Harris, Bayer, Monsanto | TSLN.com

President-elect Donald Trump has met today with former House Agriculture Committee Vice Chairman Randy Neugebauer, R-Texas, fueling speculation that Neugebauer may be named to a high federal post.

The Trump transition team provided a list of Trump’s meetings today to the press pool stationed at Trump Tower in New York.

Neugebauer held a West Texas seat in the House from 2003 to 2017. He retired at the end of the 114th Congress.

Neugebauer served on the House Agriculture Committee, rising to the position of vice chairman. Trump has not yet announced a nominee for Agriculture secretary, but in November the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the Huffington Post said he was under consideration to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The Financial Times identified Neugebauer today as a member of the House Financial Services Committee. In a discussion about financial regulation, Neugebauer told The Financial Times that “what Trump knows is that access to credit is extremely important. So I think he’s going to be sensitive to an agenda that says, you know what, we may have wound these regulations up so tight that we’re not able to get credit out to the people that can create jobs.”

In December, there were also reports that Neugebauer’s son, Toby, might be named U.S. ambassador to Mexico.

Trump also met with Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md. The Baltimore Sun reported that Harris is under consideration to head the National Institutes of Health.

Earlier, Trump met with Bayer CEO Werner Baumann, Monsanto CEO Hugh Grant, Monsanto technology officer Robert Fraley, investment banker Michael Kramer of Ducera Partners and media specialist Arthur Schwartz.

Monsanto confirmed the meeting, saying, “Today, Werner Baumann, Bayer CEO, and Hugh Grant, Monsanto CEO, had a productive meeting with President-Elect Trump and his team to share their views on the future of the agriculture industry and its need for innovation.”

Fox Business News said that Baumann and Grant left Trump Tower at 2 p.m., accompanied by Kramer and Schwartz.

Iowa Republican businessman Bruce Rastetter, a member of the Trump agricultural advisory panel, has recently called on Trump to stop the Bayer acquisition of Monsanto and the mergers of Dow Chemical and DuPont, and ChemChina and Syngenta.

–The Hagstrom Report