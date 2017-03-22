Trump proclaims National Ag Day | TSLN.com

President Donald Trump today issued a proclamation, declaring it National Agriculture Day.

"American farmers and ranchers are the heart and soul of America and they represent the determined, self-reliant character of our Nation. We are proud of American agriculture and we recognize agriculture's critical role to our Nation's bright future," Trump said in the proclamation.

Ray Starling, the White House aide in charge of agriculture, said that, according to his research, it was the first time in at least 16 years that a president had proclaimed National Ag Day. Agriculture secretaries and the heads of other Cabinet agencies have proclaimed it in recent years, Starling noted.

Starling urged the attendees to "brag on ag," as he maintained the president had done in the proclamation.

The fact that White House staff had managed to "muscle through" a proclamation about agriculture's contributions to the economy and the social fabric of the country and get it issued in the first 100 days of the presidency, Starling said, is the "proof in the pudding" that Trump is paying attention to agriculture.

