Trump White House revamps web site | TSLN.com

After the inauguration Friday, President-elect Donald Trump’s staff revamped the White House web site.

Trump’s inaugural speech has been posted, along with statements of the new administration’s views on issues including energy and trade that are different from former President Barack Obama’ views.

The energy statement says, “For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next seven years.”

The trade statement says, “This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers. President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the president will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA.”

One section of the White House that remains from the Obama administration is the “We the People” page where citizens can create petitions to be considered for action if 100,000 signatures are obtained within one month.

All Obama-era petitions have been removed, but new ones for the Trump administration have already been posted.

In addition to petitions for the president to release his tax returns, to divest his business interests, and to resign, there are two petitions to remove Second Amendment restrictions and one entitled “Let American Farmers Grow Hemp Once Again to Create Jobs and Rebuild the Rural Economy.”

