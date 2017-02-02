Two Best of the Best in Wheat Research and Marketing meetings have been set for Minot and Dickinson. | TSLN.com

The first meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn (Riverside) in Minot on Feb. 15. The second will be held at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson on Feb. 16.

Both meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 3:30 p.m., with lunch provided.

“Because margins are so tight this year, the theme of these meetings will be management practices and marketing strategies that improve the bottom line,” says Joel Ransom, North Dakota State University Extension Service agronomist and one of the meetings’ organizers.

Presentations will cover key management practices that address issues related to pests and diseases, weed control, fertilizer management and variety selection. The meeting also will include a number of hands-on breakout sessions to give participants an opportunity to learn agronomic principles in a small-group setting.

“These hands-on demonstrations have been extremely popular in past meetings as they give growers a chance to stand up, move around and interact with the presenters,” says Erica Olson of the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

Continuing education units will be available.

The meeting are free of charge, but advance registration is encouraged.

To register for the meetings, go to http://smallgrains.org/best/ or call the North Dakota Wheat Commission at 701-328-5111.

The meetings are organized by the NDSU Extension Service and sponsored by the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers

–NDSU Extension