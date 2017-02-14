Two in the bush | TSLN.com

Tug, Jerry and John Bush aren’t afraid of change.

The Bush farm and ranch, located thirty miles north of Pierre, has seen quite a few changes since it began with John W. and Luella Bush, Tug’s parents, over eighty years ago. John W.’s granddad, John P., a Civil War veteran, homesteaded a couple miles away from where Tug lives now.

Tug’s son, Jerry, and Jerry’s son, John, raise Gelbvieh-Angus cross cattle and farm about 7,000 acres, growing corn and wheat, with rotations of soybeans and sunflowers. The three of them are in partnership together, with 25-year-old John taking the place of his uncle Jeff, who got out of the business a few years ago.

The farm and ranch, which borders the Missouri River, has seen a variety of animals.

In Tug’s years, Herefords roamed the pastures and hogs were a cash crop. Pheasant and geese hunting also added to the bottom line. He raised hogs when his sons, Jerry and Jeff, were in college, farrowing out 250 sows each spring and fall, feeding pigs till they were 60 pounds and then selling them in Sioux Falls. He got about a dollar a pound. “That worked good for many years,” he said. “That was a hell of a lot of work, but they bought me a lot of John Deere equipment. They made a pretty good living till they came out with confinement (buildings) and pigs went to hell for a few years. When we couldn’t sell them for six or eight bucks a piece, we quit.”

The farm switched to a Gelbvieh-Angus cross cattle as well. The Gelbvieh breed has a good mothering quality, said John, and they pride themselves on high quality cattle, calving out 930 cows every year and keeping 220 head of yearling heifers as replacements. John likes long bulls, for the extra loin, and a big butt. “That’s what we look for, mainly, when we’re buying bulls,” he said. And since the ranch has some rough terrain, with the river banks, they “look for bulls that are good on their feet. It’s pretty rough country, up and down hills. It’s not flat, and it’s not easy for them to get at the herds,” he said. “They have to work at it.”

The Bushes often buy Gelbvieh bulls at Beastrom Gelbvieh in Pierre, a close neighbor, or at Thorstenson Gelbvieh and Angus at Selby, S.D. and at Eagle Pass Ranch at Highmore, S.D. Their Angus bulls come from Varilek Angus, Geddes, S.D., Millar Angus in Sturgis, and Mogck Angus in Tripp, S.D.

The Bushes run their cattle on grass throughout the summer and then in the fall they utilize corn and sunflower stalks, making sure while on stalks they have protein lick tubs. Keeping cows in good health is important to them. “The main thing,” John said, “is keeping cattle in good shape, or they won’t breed back. We try to do everything right, to the best of our knowledge and the best we can.”

Calving normally starts in early March for heifers and late March for cows. They used to calve earlier, but have moved the date later to avoid winter storms.

They keep calves for two months after weaning, pre-conditioning them before selling. It can be a headache, to keep them instead of selling them right after they’re weaned, but it’s worth it for a good name. “Sometimes it doesn’t pay,” John said. “You’re feeding them higher ration and giving them better feed. Sometimes we’d be better off to wean and sell them, rather than putting weight on them. But we’re in the mindset of doing it the same every year.” And the Bushes want to keep a good reputation.

John, the oldest of Jerry and Carol’s four kids, has been helping with cattle and field work since “I was old enough to not get run over,” he said. He can’t choose his favorite: He likes both field work and cattle work. “I like running the sprayer, planting, and working cows. I like it all, I guess.” John helps with planting in the spring and does all of the spraying in the summertime. He’s also attuned to the technology part of farming. The Bushes do variable rate planting on corn and with fertilizer, and the agronomist emails John the prescriptions. His understanding of technology causes him to help with machinery more than he’d like. When he’s busy spraying and there are computer problems with the planter, he is the one that is called to fix it.

In addition to John, Jerry, and Tug, the operation employs two full-time employees, both who have been there since their high school days. Aaron McKnight works as herd manager and Dave Serbousek has worked with them for about forty years.

They have adapted their hay crops as well. They put up between 4,000-5,000 big bales each year, including traditional prairie hay, sudan grass, the neighbors’ CRP when available, crested wheat grass, teff grass and everleaf oats. The teff grass, which is originally from eastern Africa, has done well, giving them two cuttings a year. The everleaf oats took too long to dry, even with 100 degree days, and they probably won’t plant it again. They rely on their field nutritionist, a former dairy nutritionist, for his recommendations. They also talk to representatives at Sioux Nation Feed and Seed in Ft. Pierre.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Tug operated Bush’s Goose Camp, with 300 decoys and a membership-based hunting experience. Hunters hunted geese in the morning and evening and pheasants during the day. Tug built a lodge east of the Cheyenne River, where hunters met in the mornings and relaxed in the evenings.

Tug, the patriarch of the family, is 82 years old but still going strong. He works every day and in the summer has a 2 acre garden, including 400 tomato plants, three long rows of potatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and more. He loves giving away his produce and his wife, Joan, and daughters Jolene and Janelle help make sweet and dill pickles. He enjoys growing things, even though it would be cheaper to buy it. “I could buy my stuff a hell of a lot cheaper than I can raise it,” he said. But it is one of many passions. “I’m still pretty active for an old son of a gun.” He and Joan had a third daughter, Julie, who passed away from cancer at the age of 57.

Tug and Joan’s kids all live close. Jolene Bush lives in Custer. Janelle Hawks lives in Rapid City, with husband Lynn, and Jerry and Jeff are on the farm.

A fourth member of the family will join the business soon. John’s younger brother, Clay, is in college and will come back to the farm and ranch. Jessica, his sister, lives in Tucson, Ariz., and Cayley, the youngest is a junior at Pierre High School. John is married to Erin, a first grade teacher in Ft. Pierre.

Farming has changed since Tug first ran a tractor up and down a field. “You’d better believe it,” he said, of the changes. “If my dad could see how I farm now, with my boys, he’d come out of his grave. He wouldn’t believe it. We have a big tractor, an air seeder, a corn planter, and a $360,000 sprayer, and that’s the way it is. It’s no-till.”

The family knows it needs to keep changing its farming and ranching practices with the times. “If there’s a new product out there and people have had luck with it, you have to try it,” John said. “You just can’t be doing the same old thing every year. You have to try new things.

John sums it up in one phrase: “adaptability and doing things the right way.” It’s how the Bushes have survived the last century, and how they’ll continue to operate.