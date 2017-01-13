U.S. Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Region Announces 2017 Temporary Job Opportunities | TSLN.com

U.S. Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Region Announces 2017 Temporary Job Opportunities
January 13, 2017
Resume Tips
Include all required information (e.g., name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.)
Tailor your resume to each job announcement
Spell out acronyms
Be honest
Write clear and concise statements
Use active verbs
Proofread your resume
GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017 – The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 temporary jobs in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations for the 2017 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.
Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs during the revised time frames below. Fire jobs and other jobs with early start dates have been extended through midnight EST Jan. 13. Job seekers who applied during the initial time frame of Jan. 4-10, do not need to reapply.
Revised Application Time Frames
· Jan. 12-13, 2017: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs
· Feb. 2-8, 2017: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering and other jobs
Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at http://www.usajobs.gov. F
–U.S. Forest Service