U.S. Forest Service: Rocky Mountain Region Announces 2017 Temporary Job Opportunities | TSLN.com

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 12, 2017 – The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service is hiring over 900 temporary jobs in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations for the 2017 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs during the revised time frames below. Fire jobs and other jobs with early start dates have been extended through midnight EST Jan. 13. Job seekers who applied during the initial time frame of Jan. 4-10, do not need to reapply.

Revised Application Time Frames

· Jan. 12-13, 2017: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs

· Feb. 2-8, 2017: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering and other jobs

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable time frames at http://www.usajobs.gov. F

–U.S. Forest Service