UN report calls for treaty on ‘dangerous’ pesticides | TSLN.com

UN report calls for treaty on ‘dangerous’ pesticides

A report by the United Nations Human Rights Council's special rapporteur on the right to food says, "The international community must work on a comprehensive, binding treaty to regulate hazardous pesticides throughout their life cycle, taking into account human rights principles."

The report was transmitted to the General Assembly.

–The Hagstrom Report