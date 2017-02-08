Under (the right kind of) pressure: Curt Pate style low-stress stockmanship doesn’t equal no-stress | TSLN.com

Today’s cattleman knows a things or two about being under pressure. Volatile markets, weather, regulations and paperwork deadlines.

Still, there’s room for more.

“Pressure is what makes it all work,” stockmanship and cattle handling expert Curt Pate said. “I think one of the biggest mistakes we make is confusing low-stress stockmanship with no-stress stockmanship. We have to keep enough pressure on the animals so that they are alert and paying attention to what we are asking them to do.”

Pate demonstrated his stockmanship techniques in Big Timber, Montana last month at a day-long cattle handling demonstration hosted by the Crazy Mountain Stockgrowers.

“The more different types of pressure you use, the more successful you will be,” Pate said. He used a corral of heifers supplied by the hosting ranch to illustrate the three types of pressure stockmen can use to direct their livestock.

Driving pressure

This is the most prevalent kind of pressure used to move livestock. Unfortunately, it’s also often misused from the animals’ perspective. It’s a pushing pressure, typically from behind.

Consider a team of hitched horses to be a prime example. Their cues come from behind them; they’re motivated to move away from the pressure of the drivers’ voice, reins and/or the flick of a whip behind them. They also have blinders to keep them focused ahead and moving in a straight line.

Human behavior tends toward driving pressure as well, he pointed out. From school to the military to business to travel, “we get very comfortable being in line from early in our lives,” Pate said. In a vehicle we have the advantage of a rear-view and side mirrors to expand our perspective and remain forward-facing to our destination.

Cattle, on the other hand, don’t have blinders or a rear-view mirror.

“From the human perspective, it makes sense to get in line, move behind our cattle and push from the tail,” Pate said.

He stepped behind a heifer, pointed straight forward to where he wanted her to move, and began to pressure her forward. The animal’s natural response was to turn her head to get a look at the driving pressure behind her.

“Pay attention to where her nose goes – where her nose goes, her body will follow,” he said. “So we have to pay attention to our position when we use driving pressure.”

Rather, he suggested applying pressure from the side where the livestock can see the handler and respond accordingly. He began to approach the herd walking in a zig-zag pattern to avoid direct, heavy pressure. When he reached the balance point of pressure on the lead animal, she began to move. He stepped back, then began to move alongside the group in the opposite direction he wanted them to move. One by one, the heifers slowly slipped by him in the direction he had pointed the leader’s nose.

He stepped in closer to speed them up, then took a step back to relieve the pressure.

“The release of the pressure is the reward that makes it all work,” he said. “The pressure is what causes the action, but the release of the pressure is where they learn what you want them to do.”

Drawing pressure

Consider this incentivized pressure, like shaking a bucket of grain, calling an animal with your voice or leading with a load of hay. The focus is on drawing the animal to you. While incentives like grain or hay may help, continued focus on the right kinds of pressure and release will keep drawing the animals toward you.

Then, the ultimate reward can be provided at the end with feed.

“Handling cattle is all about getting them from point A to point B while being content. They have to eat and drink and be safe in order to perform – by perform, we’re talking about breeding up and weighing up – and if they’re nervous, they’re losing productivity,” Pate said.

Part of drawing pressure is asking cattle to stop and think rather than simply react in fear. Again, he approached the herd with a confident stride, but in a zig-zag pattern until all eyes were on him and the heifer’s ears where pointed in his direction.

“Now I want to stop, hook their attention with some subtle movement and make sure they’re paying attention to me,” Pate said. “Hook ‘em, stop them, make them think, then ask them to move.”

Maintained pressure

Focus is the name of the game with maintained pressure. Work to keep your stock holding still and at attention, ready to act when you ask them.

“When you’re riding a horse, you’re maintaining pressure with your legs so they’re constantly aware of you and listening for the next cue,” Pate said. Cattle are similar.

On horseback, Pate moved the heifers across the corral, then held them steady by maneuvering his horse no more than a side-step or pivot on his hind quarters.

“I want to be able to put pressure on an animal and then take it off to draw its attention to me with just a quarter turn in one direction or the other,” Pate said, demonstrating the agility and precision he expected his horse to respond with.

Later, on foot, he demonstrated using driving pressure from the side to get the cattle flowing through a gate one at a time. Then he stepped back, gauging their speed.

“We can’t put 50 pounds of sugar in a five-pound sack here. Once you get them headed in the right direction, you just have to maintain the right amount of pressure to keep them moving and control the flow. Don’t get them excited and get them banging through there.”

Focusing on maintaining more control in the situation certainly reduces as much stress on the handlers as it does the cattle, he pointed out. But the dividends it pays reach far beyond the working corrals.

“One of the easily preventable things that costs our industry more money than anything else is cutouts on the kill floors,” Pate said, pointing to bruising that can occur as cattle bang through a gate or press one another too tightly through fences and panels.

Likewise, using an excessive amount of driving pressure from behind can get calves packed too tightly in a group – “as soon as they start pushing on one another, have their hooves stepping on one another, you’ve lost their attention. They’re focused on the herd and not on you.”

He suggested that cattlemen spend time analyzing the pressure they use from their animals’ perspective, then work to train their cattle to respond to pressure like they would their horse or dogs: with practice, repetition and intent.

“We’ve got to learn how to read animals and apply pressure properly. This is a very dynamic thing. We take it too lightly how much attention it should take,” he said.

Every ranch, every setup and every herd is unique, he pointed out – there’s no easy “do this” or “don’t to this” to stockmanship. Rather, he said, livestock handlers have to take the time to think about the value of good stockmanship and what that means to them.

“A true stockman is concerned about every aspect of his interaction with his animals,” he said. “It’s not just about getting the job done, it’s about getting it done well, and getting it done right.”

He also suggested taking time after each handling event to evaluate what went well, what could have gone better, and how both the cattle and the handlers performed. That self-evaluation and critical thinking is not just good for the animals, he pointed out.

“We’re here doing this because we love it. This is our ranching heritage we’re talking about here; we’re all very, very lucky to have this lifestyle and enjoy this way of life,” he said.

“We should be having fun when we’re working cattle. I’ll just say it: if you’re not having fun working cattle, you’re doing something wrong.”