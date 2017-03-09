Upcoming K-State Research and Extension Events | TSLN.com

Upcoming K-State Research and Extension Events
March 9, 2017
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Research and Extension is offering these events, available to all interested persons. For more information about these, as well as other events, check with your local K-State Research and Extension office.
Family and consumer events
* March 19 – May 3 – Walk Kansas – Statewide – http://www.walkkansas.org/
Horticulture, forestry and more events
* March 20 – After the Storm: Tree Pruning Workshop – Kismet – kharrison@ksu.edu or 620-624-5604
Agriculture events
* March 8 – Grazing Risk Management Workshop – Williamsburg – 785-229-3520 or 913-294-4306
* March 11 – Junior Swine Producer Day – Manhattan – 785-532-1264 or http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays
* March 14 – Grazing Risk Management Workshop – Cassoday – 620-583-7455 or 620-273-6491
* March 15 – Grazing Risk Management Workshop – Minneapolis – 785-392-2147 or anruiz@ksu.edu
* March 16 – Emerald Ash Borer Educational Meeting – Parsons – 620-724-8233
* March 17 – Pie & Coffee – Timely Topics Related to Beef – Fort Scott – 620-223-3720 or cgp@ksu.edu
* March 21 – Soil Moisture Sensor Field Demonstration – Holcomb – Garden City Company – 620-276-3246
* March 25 – Junior Meat Goat Producer Day – Manhattan – 785-532-1264 or http://bit.ly/ksujrproducerdays
* April 15 – Ks Ag & Rural Leadership Program application deadline – 785-532-6300 or http://www.karlprogram.com/
* June 14-17 – Kansas State University Animal Sciences Leadership Academy – 785-532-6533 or http://www.YouthLivestock.KSU.edu
