USCA Applauds Executive Order to Review WOTUS | TSLN.com

(WASHINGTON) – United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) President Kenny Graner issued the following statement on President Trump's Executive Order to review the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) Rule:

"WOTUS was originally signed into law with the intent to clarify existing regulation. However, the rule only served to cause more confusion and ambiguity as to how, and who, regulates waters in the U.S."

"USCA and agriculture groups across the country have opposed WOTUS since it was first issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Water is something that our members, and all of agriculture, rely on and any regulation of it must be clearly defined. USCA appreciates President Trump's willingness to review the rule and will work with the Administration as next steps are taken to rescind or rewrite the regulation."

–USCA