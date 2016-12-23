USCA applauds the Obama team’s EU trade policies examination | TSLN.com

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) issued the following statement from USCA President Kenny Graner following the announcement of President Obama’s first steps towards addressing the European Union’s unfair trade practices against the U.S. cattle industry.

“USCA applauds the Obama Administration for investigating the discriminatory trade practices employed against American cattle producers. We welcome the opportunity to comment on the EU’s 20-year ban on U.S. beef products and look forward to the proposed public hearing. The EU’s ban on U.S. beef is scientifically unfounded and results in lost market access to a population that is increasingly demanding high-quality beef products. As producers of the highest-quality beef in the world, USCA supports the Administration’s examination of the EU’s restrictive and distorted trade policies.”

–USCA