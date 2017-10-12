USCA Applauds Trump Statement on Possible Japan Free Trade Agreement

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen's Association (USCA) is encouraged by recent comments from Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue regarding the Administration's intent to pursue a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Japan.

This week, Secretary Perdue stated that the Trump Administration is concentrating on bilateral FTAs, with Japan as the highest priority. President Kenny Graner commented on the issue:

"USCA has been a long time support of bi-lateral trade negotiations with our major trading partners. This trade agreement has the potential to help balance our current trade deficit, which was $68.9 billion with Japan in 2016.

"Following the 2004 case of BSE, U.S. beef was completely banned from Japan and has had limited access since. Currently, Japan places a 38.5 percent tariff on U.S. beef, and with a growing appetite for red meat in the country, the market has great potential for U.S. cattle producers.

"USCA applauds the Trump Administration and Secretary Perdue for their ongoing work on this potential agreement and will continue to work toward securing improved and expanded international markets for U.S. beef."

–USCA