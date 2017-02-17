USCA Comments on Recent Amendments to Live Cattle Futures Contract | TSLN.com

(WASHINGTON) – Following the CME Group’s announcement of amendments to the Live Cattle Futures Contract, United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) Marketing Committee Chairman Allan Sents issued the following statement:

“Over the course of the past year, USCA has worked closely with the CME to find real, workable solutions to price volatility in the marketplace. We are encouraged by recent actions taken to reduce spot month limits during the last few days of each contract month. This change reduces the possibility of a “squeeze” in the market and alleviates pressure points that could occur. USCA appreciates the ongoing conversations with CME leadership and looks forward to continuing the dialogue with CME to address the disconnect between the cash and futures market.”

–USCA