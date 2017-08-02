USCA comments on USDA traceability producer meetings | TSLN.com

(WASHINGTON) – The United States Cattlemen's Association submitted official comments in response to the ongoing producer stakeholder meetings on the Animal Disease Traceability (ADT) system. USDA has held nine public meetings to solicit feedback from the cattle and bison sectors about the successes and challenges of the current ADT framework.

USCA's written comments submitted today serve as a complement to the discussions already occurring in the public meeting on the gaps in the current ADT system. USCA is working with its members and the industry to identify where the program must go moving forward to best meet the needs of all U.S. cattle producers.

"Producers carry out animal traceability on their own operations every day," USCA President Kenny Graner states in the comments. "Tracing and tracking animals occurs on a regular basis via the filing and transfer of health papers, bill of sales, brand inspections, herd tags and lot loads. There's much more to the animal identification discussion than simply directing producers to tag livestock. We need to move the conversation beyond ear tags and talk about traceability in terms of accurate disease tracebacks, effective recordkeeping and efficient and affordable technology."

"As our industry continues to look to global trade, we must be ready with a traceability system that will allow U.S. beef into the international market. USCA remains opposed to a privatized, mandatory animal ID system and our members are currently working toward official policy on the next phase of ID implementation. We look forward to working with the Administration and industry on a program that works for all producers."

–USCA