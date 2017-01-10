USCA comments on USTR, EPA appointments | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert Lighthizer to the position of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and Scott Pruitt as administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United States Cattlemen’s Association President Kenny Graner issued the following statement:

“President-elect Donald Trump’s most recent nominations are a welcome addition to the incoming Administration’s slate of agency leaders. Robert Lighthizer and Scott Pruitt will both serve to further the goals of America’s farmers and ranchers in the years ahead.

As the former Oklahoma attorney general, Scott Pruitt signaled his opposition to regulatory overreach in his actions against the implementation of the EPA’s Waters of the U.S. Rule. Robert Lighthizer, a former deputy USTR under President Ronald Reagan and a current prominent trade attorney, has the necessary background to expand market access for U.S. beef, while also protecting the health of the domestic herd.

USCA looks forward to working with both nominees to ensure the long-term health and prosperity of the U.S. cattle industry.”

–USCA