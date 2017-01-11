USDA Announces 2016 Appointments to Research, Extension, Education and Economics Advisory Board and Subcommittees | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2017—The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the seven 2016 appointments to the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics (NAREEE) Advisory Board. The Advisory Board’s 25 members are appointed for staggered three year terms with each representing a specific category of U.S. Agricultural stakeholders as outlined in the 2008 Food, Energy and Conservation Act.

The Board advises the Secretary of Agriculture and land-grant colleges and universities on national priorities and policies for food and agricultural research, education, extension and economics. The Board also performs an annual review of USDA research, education, economics and extension programs.

Advisory Board members announced today include:

Dr. Govind Kannan, Dean and Director of the College of Agriculture, Family Sciences and Technology and Professor of Animal Science; Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, Ga.

Dr. Roch Gaussoin, Professor and Department Head, Department of Agronomy and Horticulture; University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb.

Dr. Kenrett Jefferson-Moore, Professor; North Carolina A&T University, Greensboro, NC

Dr. Michael Oltrogge, President, Nebraska Indian Community College; Macy, Neb.

Dr. Mark Lawrence, Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Mississippi State University, College of Veterinary Medicine; Mississippi State, Miss.

Ms. Robin Beck, Owner, Rockin’ Sheep Products, LLC; Livermore Falls, Maine

Mr. Richard De Los Santos, Coordinator for Horticulture, Produce and Forestry Marketing; Texas Department of Agriculture, Austin, Texas

The Advisory Board is supported by three statutory subcommittees that provide advice and guidance on specialty crops, genetic resources and citrus diseases. Each of these subcommittees has a separate membership appointed to three year terms to assists the Board in completing its work.

New members appointed to the Specialty Crop Committee include:

J. Allen Carnes, Owner and President, Winter Garden Produce, LLC; Uvalde, Texas

Shawn Peebles, Farmer/Owner, Kelly and Peebles Farm; McCrory, Ark.

Vicky Scharlau, Executive Director, Washington Association of Wine; Wenatchee, Wash.

New members appointed to the National Genetic Resources Advisory Committee include:

Dr. Kevin McCluskey, Curator/Research Professor, Fungal Genetics Stock Center, Department of Plant Pathology; Kansas State University; Manhattan, Kan.

Dr. James McFerson, Director, Washington State University Research and Extension Center; Wenatchee, Wash.

Dr. Terrence Tiersch, Professor and Director, Aquatic Germplasm and Genetic Resources Center; Louisiana State University Agricultural Center; Baton Rouge, La.

Dr. Sarada Krishnan, Director of Horticulture and the Center for Global Initiatives, Denver Botanic Garden; Denver, Colo.

New members appointed to the Citrus Disease Subcommittee include:

Justin Brown, Vice President and General Manager, D Bar J Orchards, Inc. Orange Grove, Calif. (3-year term)

Donald Roark, President/Owner, Roark Orchards, Lindsay, Calif. (2-year term)

Joe Davis, Jr., President, Davis Citrus Management, Inc., Avon Park, Fla. (2-year term)

David F. Howard, Vice President of Agricultural Operations, Graves Brothers Company, Vero Beach, Fla. (3-year term)

Matthew McLean, CEO and Founder, Uncle Matt’s Organic, Inc., Clermont, Fla. (3-year term)

Ricke Kress, Senior Vice President, Research Commercialization, Southern Gardens Citrus, LaBelle, Fla. (2-year term)

For additional information visit the NAREEE website at https://nareeeab.ree.usda.gov/.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

–USDA