USDA proposes biotech rule | TSLN.com

The Agriculture Department’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service today posted its proposed rule entitled, “Importation, Interstate Movement, and Environmental Release of Certain Genetically Engineered Organisms.”

The rule noted it is intended to reduce “the burden for regulated entities whose organisms pose no plant pest or noxious weed risks. This would be the first comprehensive revision of the regulations since they were established in 1987.”

The American Seed Trade Association said it has been “actively engaged in discussions with the agency throughout the rule-making process, and is pleased that the proposal recognizes plant breeders’ long track record of safety and quality.”

“The farm and food value chain is committed to innovating in a responsible and sustainable way,” said ASTA President and CEO Andy LaVigne. “We look forward to continuing these conversations with the Trump Administration to ensure sound policy that fosters continued innovation and promotes the movement of seed and other agricultural products around world.”

“We’re pleased that USDA’s proposal recognizes that some applications of gene editing result in plant varieties that are essentially equivalent to varieties developed through more traditional breeding methods, and treats these varieties accordingly,” said LaVigne. “While we’re still reviewing the proposal in detail, this approach will help ensure that U.S. agriculture remains at the forefront of innovation and maintains its leadership role globally.”

The National Grain and Feed Association said, “It is critical that the U.S. government actively engage with our trading partners around the world, and secure alignment in regulatory approaches with U.S. trading partners before these regulations are finalized and take effect.”

–The Hagstrom Report