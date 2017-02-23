USDA to Collect Data on Farmland Rental Rates | TSLN.com

Beginning late February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact farmers and ranchers to gather land rental rate information for the Cash Rents and Leases survey. The results of this survey will serve as a valuable decision-making tool for farmers, ranchers and other landowners and can be used for 2018 rental agreement negotiations.

"This brief survey is our only source of county cash rental rates," said NASS' Mountain Region Field Office Director Bill Meyer. "By responding, producers help the farming community and ensure USDA bases its decisions on the most accurate data."

More than 22,500 regional farmers will receive the survey forms. NASS offers the option of responding online via a secure internet connection. In April, NASS representatives will begin calling and visiting landowners who have not yet responded. "NASS will combine your responses with your fellow producers nationwide, providing the only accurate and comprehensive estimate of U.S. average rent and lease rates," Bill Meyer added.

The results of the cash rental rates survey for non-irrigated cropland, irrigated cropland, and pastureland will be compiled, analyzed and made available online at the state level August 3rd, 2017. County level estimates will be available September 8, 2017.

As with all NASS surveys, the results of this survey will be available in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. These and all NASS reports are available online at http://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/

For state specific questions please contact:

Arizona – Dave DeWalt 1-800-645-7286

Colorado – William R. Meyer 1-800-392-3202

Montana – Eric Sommer 1-800-835-2612

New Mexico – Longino Bustillos 1-800-530-8810

Utah – John Hilton 1-800-747-8522

Wyoming – Rhonda Brandt 1-800-892-1660

–USDA