USDA’s 2016 Livestock Forage Disaster Program available in 14 Montana counties: Jan. 30, deadline | TSLN.com

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, Jan. 20, 2017 – USDA Farm Service Agency Acting State Executive Director Amy Webbink reminds livestock producers in 14 Montana counties of the Jan. 30, 2017 deadline to enroll in the 2016 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP).

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers in qualifying counties for drought on dryland pasture. Eligible livestock producers must own or lease dryland pasture physically located in a qualifying county and eligible livestock must use this ground during the normal grazing period for the county. The following 14 counties have met the qualifying drought criteria for 2016 in Montana: Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Fallon, Flathead, Granite, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Park, Powder River, Powell, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Teton.

Livestock producers in the 14 Montana counties are eligible to apply for 2016 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum, produced on dryland acres and used for grazing. Irrigated acres used for grazing or aftermath grazing are not eligible under this program. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office with any questions regarding specific crops and production methods that are eligible.

Livestock producers in Carter County are eligible for four monthly payments. Livestock producers in the following 13 counties are eligible for one monthly payment: Big Horn, Carbon, Fallon, Flathead, Granite, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Park, Powder River, Powell, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Teton.

Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle over 500 lbs, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland during the county’s grazing period.

Producers must complete an application and provide supporting documentation for 2016 losses by Jan. 30, 2017. Please contact the local FSA office ASAP to schedule an appointment to begin the application process and for questions on FSA programs. For more information, visit Montana FSA online at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/mt and http://www.usda.gov/disaster .

