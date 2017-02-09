USTR to hold hearing on retaliation over European Union ban on U.S. beef | TSLN.com

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on retaliation over the European Union ban on U.S. hormone-fed beef.

The United States won a case in the World Trade Organization in 1999 against the EU ban and the United States imposed retaliatory tariffs.

In 2009 the United States and the European Union reached a memorandum of understanding under which the EU agreed to phased increases in market access by adopting a tariff-rate quota for beef produced without growth-promoting hormones in return for the United States making phased reductions in additional duties the United States had imposed consistent with WTO authorization.

But the U.S. beef industry has complained that the European Union has been importing the non-hormone fed beef from countries other than the United States. The Europeans have said that the producers in other countries have had lower prices than U.S. producers.

At the hearing officials will consider reimposing retaliation on a list of products composed of many food products.

The Obama administration initiated the process of reconsidering retaliation, and USTR is apparently moving forward with the process even though Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s nominee for trade representative, has not been confirmed by the Senate.

The hearing will be held Wednesday in Rooms 1 and 2, 1724 F St. N.W., Washington, beginning at 9:30 a.m. If necessary, the hearing may continue on the next business day.

