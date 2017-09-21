UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources honors alumni, others

Two individuals are being honored as outstanding alumni by the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.

* Martin Winchell, managing director for Schneider, one of the largest wholly-owned foreign transportation and logistics firms in China

* Weed scientist Philip Stahlman, who built a national and international reputation studying glyphosate-resistant crops.

The award recipients will be recognized during Ag Appreciation Weekend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, in Laramie.

* The Wyoming Livestock Roundup is being recognized with the Research/Outreach Partner Award

* Pinedale native Kurt Feltner, who has benefited the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station, is receiving the Legacy Award

* Tex Taylor, a professor and 32-year member of the agricultural and applied economics department, is recipient of the Andrew Vanvig Lifetime Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award.

Complete stories and photos are at bit.ly/2017agcollege.

Managing director Martin Winchell mixes UW practicality with international experience. From 26 operating locations, Schneider delivers to over a thousand locations in more than 300 Chinese cities. The company serves domestic clients and multinational firms such as IKEA, Wal-Mart and Chevron.

"I was lucky to fall into a niche where I used agricultural and applied economics to learn about transportation," said Winchell. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business in 1994.

Phillip Stahlman retired this year from the Kansas State University Agricultural Research Center at Hays, Kan. Stahlman built a career of finding ways to improve or find new weed management strategies. Basic and applied research examined herbicide-resistant weeds, jointed goatgrass, corn herbicides, grain sorghum herbicides, weed control in soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat, and recropping studies to find ways western Kansas farmers could manage their land after drought or other phenomenon destroys their winter wheat crop. Stahlman received his Ph.D. in agronomy in 1989.

The Wyoming Livestock Roundup, published by fourth-generation rancher Dennis Sun, is a staple for farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and others with an interest in the state's third largest industry. Weekly editions cover livestock and crop production, prices, weather, private lands, federal lands, consumer trends, new research from UW, agricultural news from Washington, D.C., and market influences from around the world.

"Dennis and all the staff at the WLR set the standard for this award," said Kelly Crane, associate director of UW Extension. "In my judgment, few entities contribute more to UW Extension's mission to provide relevant, research-based information to Wyoming ranchers, farmers, agri-businesses and rural residents than the WLR."

Pinedale native Feltner and his late wife, Lynn, provided for an annual young researcher award, and now Feltner has established an endowment in honor of Lynn to create an award for the best student paper in Reflections, the research magazine of the college, published by the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station.

"Most of my contributions over the years have been to the WAES because I'm familiar with a number of major studies commissioned to determine the payoff to investment in agricultural research, and the answer is always the same," said Feltner. "It's a huge return. Having kept in touch with UW reasonably well over the years, I knew any help WAES received would be well used by the capable scientists."

Feltner received a bachelor's degree in vocational agriculture in 1957 and a master's in agronomy in 1959.

Tex Taylor is recipient of the Andrew Vanvig Lifetime Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award. The community development specialist is the go-to guy for economic analyses of environmental, tourism and recreation, endangered species and many other issues affecting Wyoming and Wyoming communities, noted Dale Menkhaus, Professor Emeritus in the department, who worked with Taylor for decades.

Taylor has led documenting the growth and redistribution of Wyoming's population and how that affects the loss of open spaces Wyoming residents value.

Taylor is also a long-time member of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which estimates near-future revenues received by Wyoming's government.

–University of Wyoming Extension