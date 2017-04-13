UW Extension now accepting applications for ranch management school | TSLN.com

The longest-running and most successful ranch management school in the region is accepting applications for 2017, said the University of Wyoming Extension educator who helped develop the program.

The High Plains Ranch Practicum is an in-depth ranch management program hosted by UW Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension.

The course begins in June and ends in November, combining case studies and hands-on applications to bring concepts and principles to life, said UW Extension educator Dallas Mount.

"Don't expect to be lectured to," he said. "If the ranch practicum school doesn't make a significant difference in the bottom line of your ranch business and/or your quality of life, then we failed. Our goal is to help you move your business to the next level."

Dates are June 28-29, Aug. 23-24, Sept. 20-21 and Nov. 1-2. The school is based at Laramie County Community College with outside activities and ranch tours.

Four areas are emphasized: range and forage management, nutrition and reproduction, financial management and family and employee working relationships.

Most ranchers are great at the production part of the business, said Mount, excelling at raising cattle, putting up hay and keeping the ranch running.

Those are not the skills that make for a successful ranch business, he said.

"We focus on the skills no one ever taught you about running a successful business from projecting profit, to wise use of debt, to cash flow and organizing the people involved to get everyone on the same page," Mount said.

A $600 fee for individuals or $900 for a pair covers materials, instructor costs and meals.

For more information or an application, contact Mount at 307-322-3667 or dmount@uwyo.edu, instructor Aaron Berger with UN-L Extension at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu, or visit the website at http://HPRanchPracticum.com for the complete agenda and other information.

–UW Extension