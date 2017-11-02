UW Extension offers training, tests for new commercial pesticide applicators

Registration for new commercial pesticide applicator training is now open, said University of Wyoming Extension pesticide training coordinator Jeff Edwards.

The training is Monday-Friday, Dec. 11-15, in Laramie. All sessions are at the Albany County Fairgrounds, said Edwards. The program starts 1 p.m. Monday. Anyone applying pesticides (restricted use or not) and receiving payment is required to have a commercial applicators license.

Class registration fee is $250 per person. Electronic registration is preferred at bit.ly/2017commpest.

The program prepares participants for the commercial applicator examinations. Those attending have the opportunity to complete the examination and receive temporary licenses that Friday, Edwards said. Their official licenses will be issued at a later date from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

Topics covered include core materials, state statutes, application procedures, weed and insect identification and other license category-specific information, he said.

"This course is specifically designed to educate individuals who are new to pesticide application," he said. "It may also assist individuals looking for career advancement as it will provide 24 CEUs to anyone who participates with a current active license."

The core examination must be passed, and a minimum of one category examination with a 70 percent or better is required to receive a license.

Edwards recommends acquiring and reading training manuals prior to class. Details on which training manuals needed are at bit.ly/commpestmanuals.

To purchase printed manuals, contact the UW Extension Office of Communications and Technology at 307-766-5157 or by email at tengel@uwyo.edu.

–University of Wyoming