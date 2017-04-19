UW researcher looks at bioherbicide cheatgrass control | TSLN.com

A plant scientist at the University of Wyoming examines bioherbicides to control cheatgrass in a publication from UW Extension.

Daniel Tekiela, invasive plant ecology specialist, reviews three strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas flourescens for invasive annual grass control.

"Invasive annual grasses are capable of reducing forage quality, biodiversity and wildlife habitat," said Tekiela, an assistant professor in the Department of Plant Sciences. "There is great interest in effective, long-term control of these grasses. There has been an increased interest in using bioherbicides to manage and control invasive annual grasses."

"Use of Pseudomonas fluorescens as a bioherbicide for cheatgrass and other invasive winter annual grass control," B-1296, is available for viewing and download by going to http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on the Publications link. Enter B-1296 in the search field. PDF, HTML and ePub versions are offered.

For more information, contact Tekiela at 307-766-3113 or at dtekiela@uwyo.edu.

–UW