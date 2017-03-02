Valentine hosts another Bull Bash | TSLN.com

What started out as a rainy morning turned into a great day for the hundreds of people attending the 16th annual Heart City Bull Bash in Valentine, Nebraska Saturday, Feb. 11.

Both bulls and heifers from over 20 cattle exhibitors were brought to town and put on display down Main Street.

Fifteen commercial exhibitors also were in attendance and displayed their products among the pens of cattle.

Billed as Valentines "Main" event, many businesses offered to host other events.

Craft vendors were at the Vet's Club, a quilt show took place at Nelsen Furniture, 4-H Luck of the Draw attracted many people to the Bull Market. Gun and craft shows were held in the Cannot Auction building, Sand Painters Art Show set up in Security First Bank. The always popular wine tasting took place at the Sandhills State Bank and many other businesses held in store promotions and attractions. A 5K run/walk "with the bulls" took the participants up and down the street past the cattle and ag producers.

Bull Bash chairman, Shane Keller of Valentine stated that "The good weather helped bring a lot of people out to view the bulls, heifers and equipment downtown."