Varilek Angus 65th Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 18, 2017

Location: at the ranch, south of Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar & Dan Koupal

Reported by: Dan Piroutek & Chris Effling

Averages:

2 Angus fall bulls – $9,250

51 Two-year-old Angus bulls – $6,103

99 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,793

8 Reg. bred heifers – $3,444

20 Reg. open Angus heifers – $2,088

Varilek Angus hosted one of their biggest crowds ever for their annual bull sale. This was the 65th sale for this longtime Angus family. Mick and Lynn Varilek, and their family, have a beautiful sale barn facility, and the customers feel right at home here with the warm hospitality. The family hosted a pre-sale preview and supper the night before the sale, allowing time to look over the cattle and discuss the genetics buyers are seeking. Their ranch is just east of the Missouri River in south central South Dakota.

This herd offers both two-year-olds and January yearlings. The two-year-olds are big and stout, and the yearlings were, perhaps, the heaviest overall that this herd has ever produced.

This sale started out strong and stayed competitive to the very end. A very fast-paced sale took place, with all of the bulls coming through the ring. The disposition of these bulls was impressive as they paraded in front of this big crowd.

There were several embryo transplant calves in the sale that showed the genetic strength of this Angus herd.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 28, selling to Mangan Angus from Broadus, Montana, for $20,000. This Angus yearling son of Varilek Confidence 3004 0 was out of a daughter of Connealy In Focus, who was a first calf heifer. His EPDs were CED 10, BW 0, WW 72, YW 121, MILK 27, MARB 0.43, RE 1.37, and $B 141.79. With a 73 pound birth weight, he weaned at 862 pounds, and posted a yearling weight of 1,441 pounds. His rib eye was 16.2 square inches.

Lot 22 sold for $13,000 to Duane Lunne from Dallas, South Dakota. Sired by Quaker Hill Rampage, he was out of a daughter of Nichols Extra K205 who was a Pathfinder. Born at 93 pounds, he weaned at 993 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1,582 pounds. He had a $W value of 71.90 and a $B of 173.37. His scrotal measurement was 41 cm. He had an IMF score of 5.50 percentalong with a WW EPD of 79, YW 140, and MILK 34.

Another top selection for Mangen Angus was Lot 67. At $12,500, he was sired by Connealy Earnan and out of a daughter of Kesslers Frontman. He entered the world at 90 pounds, weaned at 928 pounds and reached a yearling weight of 1,442 pounds. He had a scrotal measurement of 41 cm., with EPDs of BW 1.4, WW 70, YW 117, and MILK 31.

Moke Angus from Corsica, South Dakota, purchased Lot 13 at $11,000. Here was a son of RB Tour of Duty, and he was out of a daughter of Sitz Upward 307R. Born at 86 pounds, he weaned at 858 pounds and had a yearling weight of 1,468 pounds. His EPDs were CED 12, BW 0.5, WW 64, YW 114, and MILK 33.

Another top seller was Lot 10, going to Steve Zybach from Texas for $11,000. Here was another son of RB Tour of Duty 177 who had a Sitz Upward dam. He was an Embryo Transfer calf, and his mother had weaned four calves to ratio 111.

The top bred heifer sold to Urlacher Angus from Regent, North Dakota, for $6,250.

The top open heifer brought $3,200 from the Anderson Brothers at Ong, Nebraska.

This was a great day for the whole Varilek family. Varileks welcome visitors throughout the year, and you can always check their website, http://www.VarilekAngus.com throughout the year to stay updated on their program.