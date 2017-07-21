 VIDEO: “What makes a Cowboy?” July 22 is National Day of the Cowboy | TSLN.com

VIDEO: “What makes a Cowboy?” July 22 is National Day of the Cowboy

For National Day of the Cowboy, observed yearly on the fourth Saturday of July, we asked our readers “What is the one thing you need to be a Cowboy?”

 

May your belly never grumble.
May your heart never ache.
May your horse never stumble.
May your cinch never break.

A Cowboy’s Blessing