Vilsack endorses Perdue for Agriculture secretary | TSLN.com

Former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who is now president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, has endorsed Sonny Perdue, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Agriculture secretary.

Vilsack’s support was announced by Trump’s transition team but confirmed by the Food Environment and Reporting Network. Vilsack’s position is personal, not the view of his new employer, FERN said.

Vilsack had urged the next president to name a governor as Agriculture secretary, and Perdue is a former Republican governor of Georgia.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Gov. Perdue and know how committed he is to all of our farmers, ranchers and producers regardless of size or production method (to) expand markets here and throughout the world,” Vilsack said in a statement. “As a former governor, he knows full well the opportunities and challenges that exist in rural communities. He will, I am sure, work hard to expand opportunity in rural America.”

“As a former governor, he will understand and pay attention to the many and varied interests that depend on the department, including efforts to provide all of us, and especially our children, with safe, nutritious and affordable food,” Vilsack added.

Vilsack also noted that “coming from Georgia, [Perdue] knows the importance of maintaining healthy forests, so he will be supportive of the Forest Service in its mission of protecting and restoring our forests.”

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., Trump’s nominee for Interior secretary, has raised the possibility of moving the U.S. Forest Service to the Interior Department.

–The Hagstrom Report