Wall: Youth trapping school, Nov. 4
October 27, 2017
The Western South Dakota Fur Harvesters will host a fur trapping day in Wall, South Dakota, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The day's topics will include: • Trap tuning/preparation
• Skinning and fur handling
• Ethics and regulations
• Trapping techniques
• Trap setting
Recommended Stories For You
• Sign and location
For more information, contact Tuffy at 605-890-2009, Joe at 605-209-7377 or Marshall at 605-890-9645. Parents are encouraged to attend.
–Staff Report