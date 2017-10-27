Wall: Youth trapping school, Nov. 4

The Western South Dakota Fur Harvesters will host a fur trapping day in Wall, South Dakota, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The day's topics will include: • Trap tuning/preparation

• Skinning and fur handling

• Ethics and regulations

• Trapping techniques

• Trap setting

• Sign and location

For more information, contact Tuffy at 605-890-2009, Joe at 605-209-7377 or Marshall at 605-890-9645. Parents are encouraged to attend.

–Staff Report