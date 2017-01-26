Western Art Quick Draw Contest moves to New Date | TSLN.com

The annual Western Art Quick Draw Contest is moving to the last Friday of the Black Hills Stock Show® from its traditional Saturday slot. The 2017 event is slated for Friday, Feb. 3 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Theatre Lobby.

The quick draw contest showcases the talent and ability of western artists in the region. Artists have one hour to take a blank canvas and transform it into a finished product. The public will have the opportunity to watch artist compete and vote for their favorite artist to win the $500 cash prize “People’s Choice” award.

Local artist, Del Iron Cloud of Rapid City, SD has been named the champion of the event in 2016 and 2015, with Minnesota artist, Michelle Weber took top honors in 2014 and 2013.

All quick draw art is then auctioned with proceeds split between the artist and local non-profit organization, the Central States Fair Foundation. The Foundation utilized monies collected for capital improvements to the fairgrounds and youth scholarships.

The quick draw contest is a free to the public. The event will start at 5:30 p.m with the “People Choice” tabulation and auction staring at 6:30 p.m. Artists wishing to compete should contact Cory Ferguson at 605-355-3861.

