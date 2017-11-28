What’s In The Bunk?

For some areas of South Dakota, a hot and dry summer was followed by a wet fall and a hard freeze has yet to set in for the winter months. These factors have created the perfect storm for molds to grow in the state's corn fields, and experts warning livestock producers to test first before feeding corn silage to gestating cows.

"Mycotoxins are an issue in South Dakota this year due a lot to the weather issues the state has experienced," said Max Hawkins, Alltech mycotoxin management team nutritionist. "Understanding the risk of mycotoxins and combinations of mycotoxins, even at lower levels, allows livestock owners and managers to institute a management program for more optimum performance and health. Testing feedstuffs and finished feeds is paramount to putting this management program in action."

He said of 53 samples collected from South Dakota and the surrounding states, corn silage is averaging 4.64 mycotoxins/sample.

"Mycotoxins like these can have a negative impact on feed intake, gut health and immune response," said Hawkins. Horses and swine, in particular, are highly sensitive to these toxins. Abortions and even death can be attributed to mycotoxin ingestion.

According to a recent Neogen Monday Mycotoxin report, South Dakota has reported deoxynivalenol, fumonisin and T-2 toxin in corn and corn silage. This is in addition to 15 other corn-producing states that are seeing various levels of mycotoxins in corn.

The list includes Tennessee (fumonisin), Alabama (fumonisin and aflatoxin), Iowa (deoxynivalenol, zearalonone), Kansas (aflatoxin and fumonisin), North Carolina (fumonisin), Missouri (fumonisin), Oklahoma (aflatoxin and fumonisin), Texas (aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol, T- toxin and fumonisin), New York (deoxynivalenol and zearalanone), Pennsylvania (deoxynivalenol), Minnesota (deoxynivalenol), Nebraska (fumonisin), Wisconsin (T-2 toxin), and Georgia (aflatoxin).

What's more, half of the nation's 18 corn-producing states have reported corn in double-digits in poor to very poor conditions, and likely, much of this drought-stressed and damaged corn was cut for silage during the 2017 harvest.

"The rain we received after a severely hot and dry spell prevented the crop from drying down at harvest and opened the plant up to opportunities for mold to develop," said Connie Strunk, South Dakota State University (SDSU) plant pathology field specialist. "Not all molds have mycotoxins, but we need to be concerned about those that do. There is no way to remove the mycotoxins from the crop, but if we can dry it down to 12-14 percent after harvest, we can prevent further mold development or spoilage."

At this point, Strunk says a hard freeze would prevent further mold from occurring, but in addition to weather conditions, a farmers' choice of seed genetics also contributes to whether or not an ear or stalk is more susceptible to mold growth.

Although not evident with the naked eye whether a mold contains mycotoxins or not, the appearance of mold is a good indicator that testing is needed. Mold will range in color from grayish green to olive green, and producers can submit samples to SDSU's Plant Diagnostic Clinic or North Dakota State University's (NDSU) Vet Diagnostic Lab for further testing.

NDSU's test is $150 and includes a complete screening of the most common mycotoxins. SDSU's test costs $40 for one toxin and $15 for each additional toxin tested.

"Samples must be a quart size for grain and a gallon if submitting silage, forage and hay," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension cow-calf field specialist. "I recommend sampling from multiple parts of the face for silage."

Grussing said she's only heard from one producer this year with mycotoxin concerns in his silage pile, and the culprit may have been in the fermentation process.

"We want silage to be put up at 35 percent dry matter and we need to eliminate oxygen with a double barrier plastic," she said. "Wait at least 45 days before opening it to minimize further development of mold."

If mold is present on the silage pile, Grussing recommends not feeding it, but she says if testing proves there are levels of mycotoxins present in the silage, it can be diluted with other feedstuffs like hay to minimize the risk.

"For gestating cows, we want to be really careful feeding silage with mycotoxins," said Grussing. "The rule of thumb is if you start to see a lot of mold before it was cut for silage, it's usually better to be safe than sorry and test if you are going to feed to gestating cows."

Grossing said the first sign of problems is often the cows will refuse to eat.

"If they suddenly get finicky eating the corn silage, it will first lower average daily gains, performance and milk production if the cows are lactating," she said. "Producers might also see abortions and even death loss, in severe cases."

A safer bet would be feeding the implicated corn silage to feedlot calves instead of gestating cows. If producers test and discover these toxic molds are present in their silage piles, there are some management tips to keep in mind.

"When opening up the silage pile, pitch off spoiled silage and do not feed," said Hawkins. "Also, manage the face by feeding off enough each day to prevent oxygen penetration. Testing silage for mycotoxins will allow producers to utilize the date to set inclusion rates and minimize the risk. Alltech's 37+ Analysis is an option that provides an in-depth look at mycotoxin content."

In samples submitted to Alltech's 37+ mycotoxin analytical services laboratory between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, tests showed grains contained several different mycotoxins including DON, fusaric acid and fumonisin. Forages including corn silage, barlage and haylage also contained DON, fusaric acid, T-2 and fumonisin.

It's a common misconception that preservatives such as propionic acid will eliminate molds; however, adding mold inhibitors to drying corn will only stop more mold from growing but will not get rid of the mycotoxins already present in the feedstuffs.

Producers can consider using a binder, such as sodium bentonite, zeolite and calcium aluminosilicate, to reduce the bio-availability of mycotoxins and increase excretion in the feces.

To learn more about mycotoxins and managing silage piles to minimize mold growth through the winter months, tune into Alltech's upcoming webinar where hawkins will review the 2017 Alltech Harvest Analysis results for the U.S. The webinar will take place on Dec. 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. ET. Additional information can be found at knowmycotoxins.com.