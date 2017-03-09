White house: Deregulate as well as regulate | TSLN.com

In light of President Donald Trump's emphasis on deregulation, the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) told federal agencies today that the spring "data call" for their plans will be for the Unified Agenda of Federal Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions.

In the memo, which was also posted on the White House website, Dominic Mancini, the acting OIRA administrator, noted:

"Your submissions should reflect attention to the following requirements:

"The total incremental costs of any new significant regulatory actions issued between noon on January 20, 2017 and September 30, 2017 shall, to the extent permitted by law, be fully offset as of September 30, 2017; and agencies should, for each new significant regulatory action that imposes costs and that an agency plans to issue on or before September 30, 2017, identify two existing regulatory actions the agency plans to eliminate or propose for elimination on or before September 30, 2017."

–The Hagstrom Report