Thermopolis rancher earns Bucholz award | TSLN.com

The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust (WSGLT) announced Aug. 10, that Jim Wilson will be the recipient of the 2017 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.

Wilson lives in Thermopolis, Wyoming where he ranches with his wife Teri. The Wilsons are known for their practical and progressive agricultural practices and management techniques. The couple has led the way in the conservation of the Greater Sage Grouse, elk, deer, and antelope in the Thermopolis area.

Additionally, Wilson previously served as president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) and played a key role in building a strong relationship between WSGLT and WSGA. Wilson spoke about receiving the award and about Bucholz's legacy, "Kurt Bucholz was a great visionary in water and land conservation. It's a great honor to be selected for this award. The other recipients are very notable and it's an honor to be included among them."

Jim has also been an active participant in water shed projects, most notably the Kirby Creek Water Shed Project. The project focused on the sustainability of approximately 128,500 acres of grasslands and valley in Hot Springs County according to the management plan that was submitted to the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts.

The Bucholz Conservation Award is given in memory of the late Dr. Kurt Bucholz DVM, rancher from Carbon County, and early supporter of the WSGLT. The Bucholz Award winner encompasses the values and stewardship goals that Kurt exemplified in his life. Kurt had a unique understanding of water and land issues and worked to protect the historic water rights that are fundamental to the North Platte Valley.

Jim will be presented with a bronze statue sculpted by the talented Wyoming artist, Jerry Palen at WSGLT's 16th Annual Barbeque at the Elk Mountain Ranch outside of Elk Mountain, Wyoming on August 26. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.WSGALT.org/Events, or by calling 307-772-8751.

–Wyoming Stockgrowers Land Trust