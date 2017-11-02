Win a Polaris and a trip to Nashville by competing in the Montana Farm Bureau YF&R Discussion Meet

Want to improve your knowledge about agricultural issues and have the chance to win a Polaris Ranger? Plan to participate in the 2017 Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet Monday, Nov. 13 in Billings during the Montana Farm Bureau Convention. The winner of the event in Billings gets the keys to a Ranger® 570 EFI, and gets an all-expense paid trip to the compete at the national competition in Nashville in January.

The Discussion Meet, which is open to Farm Bureau members age 18-35, is meant to simulate a committee meeting with ideas discussed and solutions developed. The first round of the Discussion Meet will be held Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with the Final Round at 5:30 p.m. The winner is announced during the MFBF Awards Banquet Tuesday evening, Nov. 14.

One of the following question will be selected for each round:

1. Farmers are a shrinking percentage of the population. How can Farm Bureau help first-generation farmers and ranchers get started in agriculture?

2. With a growing demand for US farm products abroad, how can agriculture overcome public skepticism of foreign trade to negotiate new trade agreements and open new world markets?

3. Formation of family farm corporations is common practice. How can Farm Bureau work to ensure that the public's positive perception of the family farm is not lost?

4. How can farmers and ranchers maintain their buying power with the continued trend of input supplier and provider consolidations?

5. How can Farm Bureau help members with increasing legal and regulatory obstacles so they can focus on farming and ranching?

"We're so grateful for our partnership with many of Montana's best Polaris dealers," said MFBF YF&R Chair Gil Gasper. "They have supported our Young Farmers & Ranchers program for the past three years by sponsoring a new Polaris Ranger as a prize for our Young Farmers and Rancher's Discussion Meet. I urge any young person with an interest in learning more about agriculture who would love to win this Ranger and represent Montana in Nashville to participate in this year's Discussion Meet."

Although there is no fee to compete, an application must be filled out prior to participation in the event. Visit http://www.mfbf.org/programs/young-farmers-and-ranchers for the application and more information. Questions? Contact Sue Ann Streufert, 406-587-3153, sueanns@mfbf.org.

The YF&R Polaris is brought to you by these participating dealers:Adventure Cycle-Dillon; Jesco Marine & Power Sports-Kalispell; Kurt's Polaris-Missoula; Kurt's Polaris, Inc.-Seeley Lake; Redline Sports, Inc.-Butte; Gallatin Recreation-Bozeman; Helena Cycle Center-Helena; Hi-Line Polaris-Havre; Lewistown Honda & Polaris-Lewistown; Riverside Marine and Cycle-Miles City; Sports City Cyclery-Great Falls; Yellowstone Polaris-Billings. Be sure to stop by their dealership and say thanks!

–Montana Farm Bureau