WNFR All-around race will be hot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – When the contestants arrive at the upcoming Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Polaris RANGER, Dec. 7-16, there will be plenty of drama to see who will win gold buckles.

The coveted all-around gold buckle race at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas will be full of intrigue. Trevor Brazile will arrive in Las Vegas leading the WEATHER GUARD® PRCA World Standings for all-around with $243,760. Tuf Cooper, Brazile's brother-in-law, is second in the all-around with $230,022.

Brazile overtook Cooper for the all-around lead with his solid performance at the Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping in Mulvane, Kan., Nov. 10-11.

Brazile placed second in the final steer roping standings with $127,538. He earned $63,273 at the NFSR. Cooper qualified for his first NFSR in 2017 and placed 12th in the final standings with $60,107. Cooper won $14,891 at the NFSR.

Brazile, who has won a PRCA record 23 world championships, has captured 13 all-around gold buckles, his last coming in 2015. Cooper, meanwhile, is making his first run at winning an all-around title.

Brazile and Cooper likely will decide the all-around championship as they are both competing in tie-down roping at this year's WNFR. Cooper is first in the tie-down roping standings with $190,445. Brazile is sixth in the standings with $101,433.

Other cowboys who could factor in the all-around race – with huge performances at the WNFR – are tie-down roper Caleb Smidt, steer wrestler Ryle Smith, team roping heeler Junior Nogueira, team roping header Erich Rogers, team roping heeler Russell Cardoza and steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge.

Nogueira made ProRodeo history by becoming the first Brazilian to don a gold buckle when he won the 2016 all-around cowboy world title, defeating Clayton Hass by $3,620. Nogueira is a native of Presidente Prudente, Brazil.

–PRCA