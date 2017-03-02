Women in Agriculture scheduled to meet March 16 in North Platte | TSLN.com

Women in Agriculture scheduled to meet March 16 in North Platte
March 2, 2017
Ag Producers are welcome to attend the Women in Agriculture program to be held Thursday, March 16th for a day of learning and lunch. Topics for the program will include "Benchmarking Your Cattle Operation" by Randy Saner Nebraska Beef Extension Educator; "Sell or Store? Grain Marketing" by Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator of Agriculture Economics; "Women's Nutrition and Health" by Celie Vaughn, Great Plains Health; "USDA Agency Program Updates" by Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Rural Development.
The program begins at 11 AM with lunch at noon and finishes by 3 pm at the West Central Research and Extension Center meeting room located at 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte Nebraska. Please pre-register by Friday, March 10. There is no fee to attend this program.
To pre-register contact Kristy King with NRCS in North Platte at 308-2360 Ext. 3 or contact Carol Eakins or Kim Borer in Ogallala at 308-284-2048.
–UNL Extension