Women in Agriculture scheduled to meet March 16 in North Platte | TSLN.com

Women in Agriculture Program Offered March 16th in North Platte

Ag Producers are welcome to attend the Women in Agriculture program to be held Thursday, March 16th for a day of learning and lunch. Topics for the program will include "Benchmarking Your Cattle Operation" by Randy Saner Nebraska Beef Extension Educator; "Sell or Store? Grain Marketing" by Jessica Groskopf, Nebraska Extension Educator of Agriculture Economics; "Women's Nutrition and Health" by Celie Vaughn, Great Plains Health; "USDA Agency Program Updates" by Natural Resource Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Rural Development.

The program begins at 11 AM with lunch at noon and finishes by 3 pm at the West Central Research and Extension Center meeting room located at 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte Nebraska. Please pre-register by Friday, March 10. There is no fee to attend this program.

To pre-register contact Kristy King with NRCS in North Platte at 308-2360 Ext. 3 or contact Carol Eakins or Kim Borer in Ogallala at 308-284-2048.

–UNL Extension