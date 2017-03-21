Women involved in Agriculture Wanted to Participate in Gregory Area Annie’s Project | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – If you're a woman involved in the agriculture industry, then Annie's Project may be the program for you. SDSU Extension is hosting Annie's Project in Gregory beginning April 4, 2017.

Is Annie's Project for you?

Have you ever asked a farm/ranch management question and not understood the answer? Have you ever signed papers at the bank or FSA and not really understood what they were for? Have you been thinking about if you have enough insurance or an estate plan? Have you wished you knew more about marketing your cattle or crops?

"If you answered "yes" to any one of these questions then you are a perfect candidate for Annie's Project," said Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.

Grussing explained that Annie's Project was designed to empower women by providing detailed farm/ranch management information and build networks between women.

Over a six-week period, women will learn how to develop financial records, learn key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning, expand marketing knowledge – all while having fun in a supportive learning environment.

Classes meet once a week beginning April 4, 2017 in Gregory at Sissy's Cafe, (601 Main St.). The classes continue on April 11, 18, 25, and May 2 and 9.

Each session will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST, with a meal served.

The cost is $75 per person.

Pre-registration is due by March 31, 2017. Class space is limited to 20.

To register visit the events page at http://igrow.org/events. Contact Kari O'Neill, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist at 605-685-6972 or kari.oneill@sdstate.edu or Taylor Grussing, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at 605-995-7378 or taylor.grussing@sdstate.edu for more information.

–SDSU Extension