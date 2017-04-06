WY Board of Ag to elect leadership, discuss hemp, more | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE (March 30, 2017) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office on April 10-11, 2017.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will take place on Monday, April 10 from 1 pm to 4:20 pm and on Tuesday, April 11 from 8:30 am to 11:20 am. During the meeting on the tenth, the Board will introduce a new board member, elect a new President and Vice President, review liaison assignments, hear a legislative/budget update, discuss industrial hemp, and hear an update from the Wyoming State Seed Analysis Lab. On the eleventh, the Board will hear updates on the Water Quality Program, Rangeland Health Assessment Program, the Agriculture Producer Research Grant Program, Wild Horse Research final reports, Wyoming Food Safety Rule, and Aquatic Rule. Along with this, they will discuss conservation district resignation and appointments and discuss other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment on each day and times are tentative and subject to change.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Alison Lass, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Richard Schlenker, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

A full agenda with call in information for the meeting can be found at http://wyagric.state.wy.us/boa/agenda.

The call in number for the meeting is available on the agenda and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office is located at 2219 Carey, Ave in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Wyoming Board of Agriculture