WY congressman Cheney introduces wolf delisting legislation | TSLN.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Liz Cheney (WY-AL) introduced a bipartisan bill Jan. 10, with fellow co-sponsors Congressman Collin C. Peterson (MN-07) and Congressman Sean Duffy (WI-07), to remove the gray wolf from the list of threatened and endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. The bill will also prohibit judicial review of this delisting determination. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service previously determined the gray wolf populations in Wyoming and the Great Lakes region no longer require the level of protection required by the Endangered Species Act. This bill will carry out the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s biological decision to delist the wolf and ensure Wyoming and the Great Lakes region are able to manage the wolf populations within each state.

“Wyoming should be able to manage the gray wolf without outside interference. This bill will stop the “management by litigation” culture that has done so much damage to our state. This bill instructs the Fish and Wildlife Service to once again delist and prohibits judicial review of that determination. Wyoming will once again be able to manage the gray wolf population in a way that serves the best interests of the citizens of our state.” said Congressman Liz Cheney.

Gray wolves in Wyoming were originally delisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on September 10, 2012 (77 Fed. Reg. 55530), allowing the State of Wyoming to manage the population using its federally approved Wolf Management Plan. However, on September 23, 2014, a U.S. District Court Judge in Washington, D.C. ruled in favor of a lawsuit brought through eastern courts and overturned the FWS decision, relisting the gray wolf in Wyoming. This bill will restore authority for this issue where it belongs – with the citizens of Wyoming.

–Representative Cheney