Wyo Fish and Wildlife Task Force Meeting March 20 | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Governor's Fish and Wildlife Task Force will meet in Casper, at the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Office, on Monday, March 20, 2017, beginning at 8:30 AM. The public and members of the media are welcome to attend.

Governor Mead established the Task Force in 2015 to look at ways to stabilize the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission's long-term revenue stream. The Task Force met several times and developed a set of draft recommendations. A key recommendation of the group was to have a third-party entity complete a review of a number of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department's programs to look at their effectiveness and opportunities for improvement. The review and report were completed late last year. At the upcoming meeting, the Task Force will discuss the results of the program review and work to finalize their recommendations for the Governor's consideration and eventual presentation of those he adopts to the Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee.

The final report is available on the Governor's website: http://governor.wyo.gov/documents/governor-s-fish-and-wildlife-taskforce. The document name is "WGFD Program Review Final Report.pdf."

–Governor Mead