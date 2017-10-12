Wyoming: 2017 Abandoned Brands

The Wyoming Livestock Board would like to remind all livestock brand owners in Wyoming that any brands that were due for renewal in 2017, that were not renewed, will be transferred to our abandoned brand list in January 2018. At that time, all abandoned brands will be sold on a first come first serve basis to the public. You still have time to check the delinquent list on our website (wlsb.state.wy.us) in case you missed the renewal and need to pick up your brand. Those brands will be available to original owners postmarked no later than Dec. 31, 2017.

The cost to pick up your delinquent brand is $330 plus $150 delinquent fee.

Abandoned brand costs are currently $330 per brand. Prices may change at the discretion of the Board.

–Wyoming Livestock Board