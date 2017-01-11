Wyoming 4-Hers earn honors at Western National Roundup | TSLN.com

Wyoming 4-H’ers won individual and team honors at the Western National Roundup in Denver last week.

Amanda Christensen of Albany County won impromptu public speaking, and Aletta Zeihl of Natrona County took second.

Natrona County’s 4-H Meat Judging team bested others from six other states to win the National Western Meat Judging competition. Members are Ben Campbell, Trey Campbell, Mathew Willadsen and Kaylen Lewis. Trey and Ben Campbell placed first and second in individual results, and Lewis was fourth and Willadsen seventh. Burt Andreen and Jack Stewart coach the team. 4-H’ers also competed from Texas, Minnesota, Florida, Iowa, Indiana and Mississippi.

Mckenna Carnahan of Sublette County placed third in fashion revue-constructed, and Grace Belize Anderson of Crook County placed fourth in fashion revue-ready to wear.

Uinta County’s Livestock Quiz Bowl team was sixth. Members are Delaney Lupher, Falynn Mackey, James McMurtrey and Ian Siegusmund. Other teams were from West Virginia, Utah, Texas, Arkansas and Indiana.

Complete results are at http://www.westernnationalroundup.org/results-2016.aspx.

–UW Extension