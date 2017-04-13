Wyoming Awarded $2 Million Grant to Help Laid Off Coal Workers | TSLN.com

CHEYENNE – The State of Wyoming has been awarded up to $2 million to retrain northeast Wyoming workers impacted by layoffs in the coal industry. Eligible individuals can receive up to $6,500 toward the cost of a retraining program.

Governor Mead and the Department of Workforce Services (DWS) worked with the Wyoming Workforce Development Council, local economic development groups and other organizations to access the U.S. Department of Labor National Dislocated Worker Grant program funding. The grant can be used to assist those who worked directly for coal companies or indirectly in manufacturing and transportation businesses associated with coal. Workers in Campbell, Converse, Crook, Johnson, Niobrara, Sheridan and Weston counties are eligible.

"Coal is important to Wyoming," said Governor Mead. "The coal industry and its employees are going through a tough time. We continue to do all we can to assist the workers that need help and training or new employment. I encourage anyone affected by the layoffs to visit the workforce centers for more information on this program."

"The Department of Workforce Services and its partners have been working diligently to help individuals impacted by layoffs to get back on their feet," said the Director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services John Cox. "This grant will provide extra support to enhance our efforts. We encourage all individuals facing layoffs, regardless of industry, to stop by a local workforce center to learn about the wide array of resources and assistance available to them."

Resources are available at all DWS workforce centers to any person who has been laid off in Wyoming.

A full list of DWS workforce centers can be found at the following website link: http://www.wyomingworkforce.org/contact/employment/. For more information call 1-877-WORK-WYO.

