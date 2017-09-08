Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame to honor 47 people

Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF) will recognize 45 men and two women Sept. 24 in Casper at the Casper Events Center.

132 men and 9 women already honored in WCHF.

Casper's Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 800 North Poplar, just off Interstate 25 entering Casper, Ramkota is official host to WCHF's Class of 2017 where events will be held on Sept. 23. Call (307) 266-6000 and mention the WCHF Induction to be eligible for the special Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame block of rooms, reserved for participants at the significantly reduced rate of $74.99.

The Center offers shuttle service for airport pickup, as well as to and from the Casper Events Center for Sunday's induction.

Shopping, visiting and a cash bar and appetizers will be available in the Ramkota's ballroom garden area at 6 p.m. Saturday September 23. Music will play throughout the evening.

Tickets for the Induction Ceremony, $30 per person regardless of age, can only be purchased through this link, http://www.caspereventscenter.com/events/detail/cowboy-hall-of-fame-2017-induction-ceremony or at the Casper Events Center box-office, starting at 9am, Sunday September 24. Free Honoree passes can be called for by name at the main doors of the Casper Events Center on Sunday morning the 24th at 9 am.

Recommended Stories For You

Emcee Chuck Larsen of Hulett , back by popular demand, is one of few Wyoming cowboys ever profiled in the New York Post. He'll be sided by Wyoming's internationally famous horseshoeing/auctioneering brothers Jim and Andy Nelson, co-hosts of weekly syndicated "Clear Out West (C.O.W.) Radio" show.

The Induction ceremony will begin at 11 am, giving you time to write bids on the wide array of beautiful and unique silent auction items or phone your banker to see how high you dare bid on your favorite awesome live auction item! The Cowboy State's top hands will make Casper sparkle all weekend, so don't miss a moment of it. Make your reservations early, and follow https://www.facebook.com/wyomingcowboyhalloffame and http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com to find all the creek crossings and keep up with the herd.

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame